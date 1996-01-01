12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
I3- and Br3- are known to exist as ions. However, it is hypothesized that F3- could not exist. Identify the statement that would likely justify this hypothesis.
I3- and Br3- are known to exist as ions. However, it is hypothesized that F3- could not exist. Identify the statement that would likely justify this hypothesis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F as a central atom would likely cause significant electron-electron repulsion due to its small size
B
3 F atoms in the molecule could not fulfill the octet rule
C
Halogens only exist as diatomic molecules
D
None of the above