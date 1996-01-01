Ethanol can be dehydrated over alumina (Al 2 O 3 ) catalyst to yield ethylene (C 2 H 4 ) and water.

C 2 H 5 OH(g) → C 2 H 4 (g) + H 2 O(g)

The activation energy and the frequency factor for the reaction are 26.6 kJ/mol and 3.00×108 s–1, respectively. Calculate the rate constant for the reaction at 75.0 °C. Assume that the activation energy and the frequency factor do not change with temperature.