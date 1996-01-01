15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethanol can be dehydrated over alumina (Al2O3) catalyst to yield ethylene (C2H4) and water.
C2H5OH(g) → C2H4(g) + H2O(g)
The activation energy and the frequency factor for the reaction are 26.6 kJ/mol and 3.00×108 s–1, respectively. Calculate the rate constant for the reaction at 75.0 °C. Assume that the activation energy and the frequency factor do not change with temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.85×105 s–1
B
3.06×104 s–1
C
4.15×104 s–1
D
7.67×105 s–1