15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A catalyst increases a chemical reaction's rate by lowering its activation energy. A particular chemical reaction has an activation energy of 125 kJ/mol at 45 °C. The activation energy is lowered by 55 kJ/mol when a catalyst is added to the reaction. Calculate the factor by which the rate of the reaction is increased. Assume that the frequency factor remains the same.
A catalyst increases a chemical reaction's rate by lowering its activation energy. A particular chemical reaction has an activation energy of 125 kJ/mol at 45 °C. The activation energy is lowered by 55 kJ/mol when a catalyst is added to the reaction. Calculate the factor by which the rate of the reaction is increased. Assume that the frequency factor remains the same.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1×1010
B
1.1×108
C
1.1×109
D
3.1×106