2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the diagram shown below-representing atoms of an imaginary element Xa.
The white spheres represent 315Xa and the green spheres 319Xa. Calculate the percent abundance of each isotope assuming that the diagram represents the actual distribution.
Consider the diagram shown below-representing atoms of an imaginary element Xa.
The white spheres represent 315Xa and the green spheres 319Xa. Calculate the percent abundance of each isotope assuming that the diagram represents the actual distribution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
315Xa → 76 %, 319Xa → 24 %
B
315Xa → 59%, 319Xa → 31%
C
315Xa → 95%, 319Xa → 5%
D
315Xa → 81%, 319Xa → 19%