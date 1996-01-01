13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Greenockite (CdS) has a wurtzite structure with cell parameters: a = b = 4.271 Å, c = 6.969 Å. Another compound, cadmoselite (CdSe), also has wurtzite structure with cell parameters: a = b = 4.136 Å, c = 6.713 Å. Identify which of the two substances has a greater density given that a wurtzite structure has 2 formula units of the compound per unit cell.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CdS
B
CdSe
C
same density
D
cannot be determined