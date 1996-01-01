13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Niobium has a higher atomic mass than copper but copper. However, copper has a higher density than niobium. Identify why copper is denser than niobium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
because Cu has an BCC structure while Nb has a FCC
B
because Nb has higher atomic mass than Cu
C
because Cu has higher atomic mass than Nb
D
because Cu has an FCC structure while Nb has a BCC