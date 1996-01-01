15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate law for the reaction A → 2 B is rate = k [A]/[B]2
An initial set-up involves a 1.0 L flask with 0.5 mol of A and 0.5 mol of B. Determine the fraction of A that has reacted when the rate of reaction is a third of the initial rate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.09
B
0.25
C
0.36
D
0.47