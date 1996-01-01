Rubidium (Rb) is one of the elements that exist as liquid just above room temperature. Its melting point is 39.31°C and its boiling point is 688.0°C. Assuming that a thermometer was constructed using rubidium instead mercury. The melting point of rubidium is designated as 0°Rb while the boiling point of rubidium is designated as 1000°Rb. Determine the melting point of potassium fluoride (858.0°C) on the rubidium scale.