3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rubidium (Rb) is one of the elements that exist as liquid just above room temperature. Its melting point is 39.31°C and its boiling point is 688.0°C. Assuming that a thermometer was constructed using rubidium instead mercury. The melting point of rubidium is designated as 0°Rb while the boiling point of rubidium is designated as 1000°Rb. Determine the melting point of potassium fluoride (858.0°C) on the rubidium scale.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1301°Rb
B
1262°Rb
C
1125°Rb
D
1322°Rb