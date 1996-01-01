3. Chemical Reactions
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following must be done in order to use the mole ratio in stoichiometry problems?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Convert the given mass of the substance to moles
B
Convert the mass of the substance to the volume
C
Measure the temperature change during the reaction
D
Convert the given masses of reactants and products into volumes