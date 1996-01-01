3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False: The balanced chemical equation Na3PO4(aq) + CaCl2(aq) → Ca3(PO4)2(s) + NaCl(aq) can be used to determine the stoichiometry of the reaction, and the mole ratio of Na3PO4 to NaCl is 1:1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False