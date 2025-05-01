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19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes
19. Chemical Thermodynamics

Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes: Videos & Practice Problems

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Problem 13Multiple Choice

A liquid has an enthalpy of vaporization of 40.6 kJ/mol and a boiling point of 373 K. What is the change in entropy of vaporization?