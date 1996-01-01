13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Phase Diagrams
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following values for acetic acid
Melting point (MP) = 16.7 °C
Density below MP (solid) = 1.266 g/mL
Density above MP (liquid) = 1.049 g/mL
Which statement is true if 1 mL of liquid acetic acid is converted to solid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The liquid phase will have a larger volume than the solid phase
B
The liquid phase will have an equal volume to the solid phase
C
The liquid phase will have a smaller volume than the solid phase
D
The liquid phase will have a similar volume to the solid phase.