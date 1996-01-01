13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following figure shows the phase diagram of sulfur dioxide, SO2:
Determine the phase change that occurs when SO2 is cooled from 77.0°C to –52.6°C at 10.0 atm pressure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
condensation
B
vaporization
C
sublimation
D
deposition