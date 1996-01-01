12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An incomplete Lewis structure of the nucleobase uracil is shown below. Fill in the missing multiple bonds and lone pairs, then determine the hybridization of the highlighted atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C: sp3; O: sp3d
B
C: sp; O: sp2
C
C: sp2; O: sp2
D
C: sp3; O: sp