12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cyclobutane is an unstable cycloalkane that undergoes thermal decomposition at low pressures.
Why is cyclobutane unstable? Think about the hybridization of each of the carbon atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Even-numbered cycloalkane rings are always unstable.
B
Cyclobutane is unstable due to a large angle strain.
C
Cyclobutane is unstable because all cycloalkanes are unstable.
D
Cyclobutane is unstable because all of the C atoms are sp2-hybridized.