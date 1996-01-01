6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemical spill happened on a lake near a herbicide factory. It was discovered that 15,634 L of Atrazine (C8H14ClN5) contaminated the lake through a broken pipeline. Calculate the molarity of Atrazine in the lake if the density of Atrazine is 1.187 g/cm3 and the lake has a diameter of 3.00 km and an average depth of 10.00 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.17 x 10-3 M
B
1.22 x 10-6 M
C
5.61 x 10-5 M
D
2.54 x 10-3 M