A chemical spill happened on a lake near a herbicide factory. It was discovered that 15,634 L of Atrazine (C 8 H 14 ClN 5 ) contaminated the lake through a broken pipeline. Calculate the molarity of Atrazine in the lake if the density of Atrazine is 1.187 g/cm3 and the lake has a diameter of 3.00 km and an average depth of 10.00 m.