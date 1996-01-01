10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give an explanation as to why Br is smaller than Br–.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Br– has more protons than Br which causes repulsion in the nucleus, this expands the nucleus hence making Br– larger.
B
Br– has fewer electrons than Br which provides more space around the ion,
C
Br– has more electrons than Br and the additional electron increases the repulsion which causes the electron cloud to expand.
D
Br has more electrons than Br– and the outer electrons are more attracted to the nucleus. This compresses the atom hence making it smaller.