15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The activation energy for the hydrolysis of urea under atmospheric conditions is 60.93 kJ/mol. However, the urease enzyme boosts the reaction rate by a factor of 13.6 million. Calculate the difference in activation energy between the catalyzed and uncatalyzed reactions. Assume that the frequency factor for both reactions is the same at 25.0 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
35.6 kJ/mol
B
20.3 kJ/mol
C
40.6 kJ/mol
D
55.7 kJ/mol