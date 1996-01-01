15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The activation energy for a hypothetical first-order reaction is 134 kJ/mol.
A → Products
The frequency factor for the reaction is 2.53×1012 s−1 at 500 K. Calculate what fraction of A converts into products in 1 minute at this temperature
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.219
B
0.781
C
0.110
D
0.457