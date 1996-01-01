8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propane (C3H8) is one of the gases that is used as fuel gas. Propane has a normal boiling point of –42.0°C and its enthalpy of vaporization is 14.79 kJ/mol. Calculate the heat that must be added to convert 300 g of propane into vapor and determine the volume of this propane gas occupies at 765 torr and 40.0°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
110 kJ; 0.230 L
B
127 kJ; 22.3 L
C
101 kJ; 174 L
D
145 kJ; 220 L