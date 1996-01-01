6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
159PRACTICE PROBLEM
3.25 g of Li is consumed at the battery's anode during the discharge of a Li-ion battery with an overall reaction of Li(s) + CoO2(s) → LiCoO2(s). What amount of electrical charge in coulombs is transferred from Li to CoO2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.53×10−5 C
B
4.52×104 C
C
9.04×10−4 C
D
6.03×103 C