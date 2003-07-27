1. Intro to General Chemistry
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following unit of time conversions: 60 s = 1 min, 60 min = 1 hr, 24 hr = 1 day, 7 days = 1 week, calculate the number of seconds in a week. Give your answer with the correct number of significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4x104 s
B
7x104 s
C
3x105 s
D
6x105 s