1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the speed in mi/hr for the following freestyle swimming world records.
100-m freestyle: 46.1 s
100-yd freestyle: 44.8 s.
Consider three significant figures for 100 m and 100 yd in the calculations
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100-m: 3.14 mi/hr, 100-yd: 2.97 mi/hr
B
100-m: 2.29 mi/hr, 100-yd: 2.65 mi/hr
C
100-m: 4.31 mi/hr, 100-yd: 3.98 mi/hr
D
100-m: 4.85 mi/hr, 100-yd: 4.57 mi/hr