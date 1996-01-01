19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
119PRACTICE PROBLEM
Molecular iodine sublimes at 184 ºC. The standard molar entropies for solid and gaseous iodine are S°I2(s) = 116.1 J/mol K and S°I2(g) = 260.7 J/mol K. Determine the temperature where iodine exhibits a vapor pressure of 430 mmHg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
152.3 °C
B
169.5 °C
C
198.1 °C
D
203.4 °C