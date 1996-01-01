Consider the gaseous equilibrium for the dimerization of NO 2 at 350 K.

2 NO 2 (g) ⇌ N 2 O 4 (g)

What is the value of ΔG when NO 2 = 1.23 atm and N 2 O 4 = 2.45 atm? Use the following ΔG° values:

ΔG° (NO 2 (g)) = 51.3 kJ/mol

ΔG° (N 2 O 4 (g)) = 99.8 kJ/mol

In which direction (forward or reverse) this reaction is spontaneous under the given conditions?