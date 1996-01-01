19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
117PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the gaseous equilibrium for the dimerization of NO2 at 350 K.
2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g)
What is the value of ΔG when NO2 = 1.23 atm and N2O4 = 2.45 atm? Use the following ΔG° values:
ΔG° (NO2(g)) = 51.3 kJ/mol
ΔG° (N2O4(g)) = 99.8 kJ/mol
In which direction (forward or reverse) this reaction is spontaneous under the given conditions?
Consider the gaseous equilibrium for the dimerization of NO2 at 350 K.
2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g)
What is the value of ΔG when NO2 = 1.23 atm and N2O4 = 2.45 atm? Use the following ΔG° values:
ΔG° (NO2(g)) = 51.3 kJ/mol
ΔG° (N2O4(g)) = 99.8 kJ/mol
In which direction (forward or reverse) this reaction is spontaneous under the given conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG = 3.15 kJ
Since the value of ΔG is positive, the reaction is spontaneous in the reverse direction.
Since the value of ΔG is positive, the reaction is spontaneous in the reverse direction.
B
ΔG = 1.95 kJ
Since the value of ΔG is positive, the reaction is spontaneous in the reverse direction.
Since the value of ΔG is positive, the reaction is spontaneous in the reverse direction.
C
ΔG = −1.40 kJ
Since the value of ΔG is negative, the reaction is spontaneous in the forward direction.
Since the value of ΔG is negative, the reaction is spontaneous in the forward direction.
D
ΔG = −2.85 kJ
Since the value of ΔG is negative, the reaction is spontaneous in the forward direction.
Since the value of ΔG is negative, the reaction is spontaneous in the forward direction.