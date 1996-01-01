9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Quantum Mechanics Electromagnetic Spectrum
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some electromagnetic waves penetrate the human body which makes them useful in the field of medicine. Specific radiation with a frequency of 35×1016 Hz is used for medical imaging. Which type of electromagnetic radiation is this?
Some electromagnetic waves penetrate the human body which makes them useful in the field of medicine. Specific radiation with a frequency of 35×1016 Hz is used for medical imaging. Which type of electromagnetic radiation is this?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gamma ray
B
X-ray
C
Infrared
D
UV light