15. Chemical Kinetics
Factors Influencing Rates
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
TRUE or FALSE. The overall enthalpy change (going from reactants to products) is a factor that affects reaction rates, and endothermic reactions are always slower than exothermic reactions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
TRUE
B
FALSE