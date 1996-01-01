15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below are vessels of a reaction that is first order in both A (green spheres) and B (yellow spheres) and has a rate of Rate = k [A] [B]. Estimate the values of rate constant (k) for all vessels.
Shown below are vessels of a reaction that is first order in both A (green spheres) and B (yellow spheres) and has a rate of Rate = k [A] [B]. Estimate the values of rate constant (k) for all vessels.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate constant values are all the same because the same reaction occurs in all vessels.
B
The rate constant values cannot be estimated from the given information.
C
The relative rate constant values for vessels 1, 2, 3, and 4 are 2, 4, 2, and 1 respectively.
D
The relative rate constant values for vessels 1, 2, 3, and 4 are 32, 64, 32, and 16 respectively.