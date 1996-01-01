6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
114PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following half-reactions that occur in an electrochemical cell:
Ox: Mn(s) → Mn2+(aq, 2.50 M) + 2 e–
Red: O2(g, 0.150 atm) + 2 H2O(l) + 4 e– → 4 OH–(aq, 2.50 M)
Determine the cell potential at 25.0°C.
Consider the following half-reactions that occur in an electrochemical cell:
Ox: Mn(s) → Mn2+(aq, 2.50 M) + 2 e–
Red: O2(g, 0.150 atm) + 2 H2O(l) + 4 e– → 4 OH–(aq, 2.50 M)
Determine the cell potential at 25.0°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.53 V
B
1.27 V
C
1.45 V
D
1.35 V