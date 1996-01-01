6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
115PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, the voltage of a Co/Co2+ concentration cell is 0.12 V. One of the half cells has a concentration of 1.2x10-3 M. Determine the concentration of Co2+ in the other half-cell assuming that it has a smaller concentration
At 25°C, the voltage of a Co/Co2+ concentration cell is 0.12 V. One of the half cells has a concentration of 1.2x10-3 M. Determine the concentration of Co2+ in the other half-cell assuming that it has a smaller concentration
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1x10-5 M
B
14 M
C
1.1x10-7 M
D
0.13 M