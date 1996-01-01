13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Phase Diagrams
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compound A is contained in a container as a gas at 300 K.
Identify the drawing that represents A when the temperature is decreased to 210 K. The melting and boiling points of A are 120 K and 190 K, respectively.
Compound A is contained in a container as a gas at 300 K.
Identify the drawing that represents A when the temperature is decreased to 210 K. The melting and boiling points of A are 120 K and 190 K, respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C