13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Phase Diagrams
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a portion of the phase diagram of a substance that has a liquid crystalline state below. Starting from the pressure and temperature at point A, what is the first phase change when the temperature is increased? How will the order of the molecules change? Provide a reason for the change.
Consider a portion of the phase diagram of a substance that has a liquid crystalline state below. Starting from the pressure and temperature at point A, what is the first phase change when the temperature is increased? How will the order of the molecules change? Provide a reason for the change.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The phase change is from the smectic phase to the nematic phase. The increase in temperature will cause the molecules to become less ordered.
B
The phase change is from the nematic phase to the nematic phase. The increase in temperature will cause the molecules to become less ordered.
C
The phase change is from the smectic phase to the nematic phase. The increase in temperature will cause the molecules to become more ordered.
D
The phase change is from the nematic phase to the nematic phase. The increase in temperature will cause the molecules to become more ordered.