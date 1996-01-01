2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cinchonine (C19H22N2O) is a naturally occurring alkaloid with anti-malarial properties. Find the total number of atoms in a sample of cinchonine that has a mass of 51.6 mg.
Cinchonine (C19H22N2O) is a naturally occurring alkaloid with anti-malarial properties. Find the total number of atoms in a sample of cinchonine that has a mass of 51.6 mg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.64×1021 atoms
B
5.87×1022 atoms
C
3.49×1021 atoms
D
2.12×1022 atoms