2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Constantan is a copper-nickel alloy containing 55.0 % copper and 45.0 % nickel. The density of the alloy is 8.885 g/cm3. A sphere made from constantan has a volume of 58.5 cm3. Calculate the number of copper and nickel atoms in the sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.98×1023 Cu atoms and 2.40×1024 Ni atoms
B
2.71×1024 Cu atoms and 2.40×1024 Ni atoms
C
2.71×1024 Cu atoms and 1.75×1023 Ni atoms
D
2.71×1023 Cu atoms and 2.40×1023 Ni atoms