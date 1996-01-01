8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced forward reaction for the combustion of isooctane and calculate the enthalpy of the reaction
C8H18 (l) + 25/2 O2 (g)⟶ 8 CO2 (g) + 9 H2O(l) ΔH = −5461 kJ/mol
A
C8H18 (l) + 25/2 O2 (g) → 8 CO2 + 9 H2 (l) ΔH = -5461 kJ/mol
B
2 C8H18 (l) + 25 O2 (g) → 16 CO2 + 18 H2 (l) ΔH = -10922 kJ/mol
C
2 C8H18 (l) + 25 O2 (g) → 16 CO2 + 18 H2 (l) ΔH = -5461 kJ/mol
D
C8H18 (l) + 25/2 O2 (g) → 8 CO2 + 9 H2 (l) ΔH = -10922 kJ/mol