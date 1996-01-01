8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry Hess's Law
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following enthalpies of reaction
S + O2 → SO2 ΔH = -296.8 kJ/mol
S + 3/2 O2 → SO3 ΔH = -395.7 kJ/mol
Determine the enthalpy change for the following
SO2 + 1/2 O2 → SO3
Given the following enthalpies of reaction
S + O2 → SO2 ΔH = -296.8 kJ/mol
S + 3/2 O2 → SO3 ΔH = -395.7 kJ/mol
Determine the enthalpy change for the following
SO2 + 1/2 O2 → SO3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
98.8 kJ/mol
B
-692.5 kJ/mol
C
692.5 kJ/mol
D
-98.8 kJ/mol