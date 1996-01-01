8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
An empty 3.50-L steel container was filled with a mixture consisting of 1.20 atm of C3H8 and 7.20 atm of O2 at 350 °C. According to the equation C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) ΔH° = –2220 kJ, the C3H8 was combusted using a spark. Given that the mass of the steel container is 15.700 kg, the average molar heat capacity of the mixture is 14.5 J/(mol·°C) and the heat capacity of steel is 0.449 J/(g·°C), determine the final temperature inside the container after the combustion.
A
508 °C
B
157 °C
C
350 °C
D
376 °C