An empty 3.50-L steel container was filled with a mixture consisting of 1.20 atm of C 3 H 8 and 7.20 atm of O 2 at 350 °C. According to the equation C 3 H 8 (g) + 5 O 2 (g) → 3 CO 2 (g) + 4 H 2 O(g) ΔH° = –2220 kJ, the C 3 H 8 was combusted using a spark. Given that the mass of the steel container is 15.700 kg, the average molar heat capacity of the mixture is 14.5 J/(mol·°C) and the heat capacity of steel is 0.449 J/(g·°C), determine the final temperature inside the container after the combustion.