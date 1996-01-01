There are three dissociable hydrogens in phosphoric acid. A mixture of 4.50 mL 0.68 M phosphoric acid and 57.0 mL of 0.53 M KOH has an initial temperature of 25.0 °C. When the acid was neutralized, the final temperature of the mixture was 28.2 °C. The total mass of the mixture is 57.1 g and it has a specific heat of 4.0 J/(g·°C). What is the enthalpy change for the reaction of 1.00 mol of phosphoric acid in kJ if there is no heat transfer to the surroundings? Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?