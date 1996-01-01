11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Bond Energy
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propane is a three-carbon alkane with the formula C3H8. Calculate the heat of combustion (ΔHrxn) for propane, first by using average bond energies and then by using its standard heat of formation. Calculate by what percent the two values differ and explain which value is expected to be more accurate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Using bond energies = −2057 kJ/mol; Using ΔH°f = −2219.8 kJ/mol; Difference = 7.34 %
B
Using bond energies = −2546 kJ/mol; Using ΔH°f = −2219.8 kJ/mol; Difference = 12.8 %
C
Using bond energies = −2219.8 kJ/mol; Using ΔH°f = −2057 kJ/mol; Difference = 7.34 %
D
Using bond energies = −2111 kJ/mol; Using ΔH°f = −2444.8 kJ/mol; Difference = 5.77 %