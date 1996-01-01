13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following boiling points of several hydrocarbons: pentane (C5H12), 36.1°C; hexane (C6H14), 68.7°C; heptane (C7H16), 98.4°C; octane (C8H18), 125.6°C; nonane (C9H20), 151°C. Using this information, briefly explain the observed trend in the boiling points and predict the boiling point of decane (C10H22).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The greater the number of carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon, the stronger the London dispersion forces, hence the higher the boiling point. The estimated boiling point of decane (C10H22) is 175°C.
B
The greater the number of carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon, the stronger the London dispersion forces, hence the higher the boiling point. The estimated boiling point of decane (C10H22) is 200°C.
C
The lesser the number of carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon, the stronger the London dispersion forces, hence the lower the boiling point. The estimated boiling point of decane (C10H22) is 175°C.
D
The greater the number of carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon, the weaker the London dispersion forces, hence the higher the boiling point. The estimated boiling point of decane (C10H22) is 200°C.