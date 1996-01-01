Consider the following boiling points of several hydrocarbons: pentane (C 5 H 12 ), 36.1°C; hexane (C 6 H 14 ), 68.7°C; heptane (C 7 H 16 ), 98.4°C; octane (C 8 H 18 ), 125.6°C; nonane (C 9 H 20 ), 151°C. Using this information, briefly explain the observed trend in the boiling points and predict the boiling point of decane (C 10 H 22 ).