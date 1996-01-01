18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
Intro to Buffers
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following two solutions has a higher buffer capacity:
a) 150.0 mL of 0.15 M KCN-0.15 M HCN
b) 150.0 mL of 0.15 M C2H3O2-0.10 M C2H4O2
Explain your choice.
A
150.0 mL of 0.15 M KCN-0.15 M HCN
B
150.0 mL of 0.15 M C2H3O2-0.10 M C2H4O2