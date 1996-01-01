7. Gases
7. Gases Chemistry Gas Laws
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a gas sample is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston. The amount of gas in the container is doubled at constant temperature and volume. Identify the change in the pressure of the gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pressure would be halved.
B
The pressure would be doubled.
C
The pressure would increase by a factor of 4.
D
The pressure would increase by a factor of 3.