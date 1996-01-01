7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is a gas sample contained in a cylinder with a movable piston.
The temperature is decreased from 400 K to 200 K at constant pressure. Which of the following images illustrate the gas sample after?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
There will be no change in the gas sample.