6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent for the following reaction.
2 Al3+(aq) + 2 Fe(s) → 2 Al(s) + 3 Fe2+(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Al3+ is the oxidizing agent and Fe is the reducing agent
B
Fe is the oxidizing agent and Al3+ is the reducing agent
C
Al is the oxidizing agent and Fe2+ is the reducing agent
D
Fe2+ is the oxidizing agent and Al is the reducing agent