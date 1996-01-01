6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify element being reduced and element being oxidized in the following reaction:
1. Cl2 (aq) + 2NaI (aq) → I2 (aq) + 2NaCl (aq)
2. 3 Fe(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 AI (s) → 3 Fe (s) + 2 AI(NO 3)3 (aq)
Identify element being reduced and element being oxidized in the following reaction:
1. Cl2 (aq) + 2NaI (aq) → I2 (aq) + 2NaCl (aq)
2. 3 Fe(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 AI (s) → 3 Fe (s) + 2 AI(NO 3)3 (aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1. Na reduced, I oxidized; 2. Al reduced, Fe oxidized
B
1. Cl reduced, I oxidized; 2. Fe reduced, Al oxidized
C
1. I reduced, Na oxidized; 2. N reduced, O oxidized
D
1. I reduced, Cl oxidized; 2. Al reduced, N oxidized