7. Gases
Partial Pressure
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A heliox deep-sea diving mixture contains 2.0 g of oxygen to every 98.0 g of helium. What is the partial pressure of oxygen when this mixture is delivered at a total pressure of 8.5 atm?
A
0.53 atm
B
0.022 atm
C
1.8 atm
D
4.5 atm