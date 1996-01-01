7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas mixture contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: N2, 235 torr; O2, 114 torr; and He, 138 torr. What is the total pressure of the mixture? What mass of each gas is present in a 1.75-L sample of this mixture at 25.0 °C?
A gas mixture contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: N2, 235 torr; O2, 114 torr; and He, 138 torr. What is the total pressure of the mixture? What mass of each gas is present in a 1.75-L sample of this mixture at 25.0 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PTotal = 487 torr
mN2 = 0.442 g
mO2 = 0.245 g
mHe = 0.0120 g
B
PTotal = 487 torr
mN2 = 0.642 g
mO2 = 0.343 g
mHe = 0.0220 g
C
PTotal = 485 torr
mN2 = 0.740 g
mO2 = 0.141 g
mHe = 0.0820 g
D
PTotal = 487 torr
mN2 = 0.620 g
mO2 = 0.343 g
mHe = 0.0520 g