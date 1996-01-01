15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the first-order decomposition of SO2Cl2. The concentration of SO2Cl2 decreases from 0.240 M to 0.120 M after 2.16 h at 340°C. Calculate the time it takes for the concentration of SO2Cl2 to decrease from 0.100 M to 0.050 M? From 0.520 M to 0.0325 M?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
From 0.100 M to 0.050 M: t = 4.32 h
From 0.520 M to 0.0325 M: t = 6.32 h
B
From 0.100 M to 0.050 M: t = 2.16 h
From 0.520 M to 0.0325 M: t = 6.32 h
C
From 0.100 M to 0.050 M: t = 4.32 h
From 0.520 M to 0.0325 M: t = 8.64 h
D
From 0.100 M to 0.050 M: t = 2.16 h
From 0.520 M to 0.0325 M: t = 8.64 h
