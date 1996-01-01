Consider the first-order decomposition of SO 2 Cl 2 . The concentration of SO 2 Cl 2 decreases from 0.240 M to 0.120 M after 2.16 h at 340°C. Calculate the time it takes for the concentration of SO 2 Cl 2 to decrease from 0.100 M to 0.050 M? From 0.520 M to 0.0325 M?