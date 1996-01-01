6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced chemical reaction for the reaction of 120.5 mL of 0.150 M KOH and 250.0 mL of 0.160 M Cu(NO3)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3 KOH + 2 Cu(NO3)2 → 2 Cu(OH)2+ 3 KNO3
B
2 KOH + Cu(NO3)2 → Cu(OH)2+ 2 KNO3
C
KOH + 2 Cu(NO3)2 → 2 Cu(OH)2+ 4 KNO3