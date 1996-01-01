6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown solid is suspected to be either CaBr2, Hg2Br2 or AgBr. When dissolved in water, the resulting solution is clear.
A solution of K2SO4 was then added and a precipitate formed. Identify the formula of the unknown solid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CaSO4
B
Hg2SO4
C
KBr
D
AgSO4